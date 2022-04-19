NC DHHS Flu
Cleveland County deputy stabbed while attempting to serve warrant

The deputy was transported to Atrium Health in Shelby and later released following treatment.
James Bolin mugshot
James Bolin mugshot(Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputy was stabbed by a Shelby man while attempting to serve a warrant Tuesday morning.

Deputies attempted to serve a warrant to 33-year-old James Bolin around 10:35 a.m. at 104 Lot 7 Stillwater Road.

Bolin had a felony assault inflicting serious injury warrant pending from a previously reported incident. Deputies found out that he was inside the home with two children that were not his.

When deputies attempted to talk with Bolin, he tried to block them from coming into the home. Deputies decided to force entry into the home for fear of the children’s safety.

Lt. John Humphries was the first deputy to enter, and Bolin attacked and stabbed him with a large knife. Lt. Humphries was stabbed twice before deputies gained control of Bolin and took him into custody.

Humphries was transported to Atrium Health in Shelby and later released following treatment.

Bolin was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault inflicting serious injury and two counts of kidnapping.

“It’s a sad day in Cleveland County when one of our own is viciously attacked with a knife,” Sheriff Alan Norman said. “Deputies have interacted with the offender many times but today he took it to the next level by stabbing Lt. John Humphries. By the grace of God, the knife did not hit any vital organs or this incident could have easily turned out very differently. Unfortunately, violent attacks on Law Enforcement Officers are up across the Nation, but this type of conduct will not be tolerated in Cleveland County. We will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to prosecute Mr. Bolin to the fullest extent of the law. The citizens of Cleveland County along with myself are tired of hearing about these kinds of attacks and it has to stop now.”

