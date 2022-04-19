NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte City Council approves rezoning request to replace theater with a tower in SouthPark

A 10-story mixed-use building will replace the Regal theater that’s near Fairview Road and Cameron Valley Parkway.
A 10-story mixed-use building will replace the Regal theater that's near Fairview Road and Cameron Valley Parkway.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A developer’s rezoning request to build the largest building in SouthPark has been approved by the Charlotte City Council.

A 10-story mixed-use building will replace the Regal theater that’s near Fairview Road and Cameron Valley Parkway.

Related: “It’s very sad!”: Charlotte set to lose another movie theater

The building will include office and retail space, and an underground parking deck.

Neighbors against the project worry the building will be too tall for the neighborhood.

The developer will also help build a portion of the Loop at Phillips Place, a three-mile walkway in SouthPark.

City leaders said the developer is committed to helping the city fund the loop.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Four people died in a house fire in Davie County Monday afternoon.
Four dead, including two children, in Davie County house fire
The shooting happened on Ridge Avenue near Crosby St.
Two shot in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Officers said almost half of these guns are being stolen in residential areas and about...
‘Secure your firearms’: Guns stolen from vehicles up 12% from 2021, according to CMPD
Augustus Sol Invictus speaks to his attorney B.J. Barrowclough Tuesday during his trial in York.
Invictus, the former Senate, president candidate from Florida, not guilty in SC trial
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint...
Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances
Invictus, the former Senate, president candidate from Florida, not guilty in SC trial
Highway patrol troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run...
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man