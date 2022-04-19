Charlotte City Council approves rezoning request to replace theater with a tower in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A developer’s rezoning request to build the largest building in SouthPark has been approved by the Charlotte City Council.

A 10-story mixed-use building will replace the Regal theater that’s near Fairview Road and Cameron Valley Parkway.

The building will include office and retail space, and an underground parking deck.

Neighbors against the project worry the building will be too tall for the neighborhood.

The developer will also help build a portion of the Loop at Phillips Place, a three-mile walkway in SouthPark.

City leaders said the developer is committed to helping the city fund the loop.

