Avoid being scammed: Tax experts share tax return fraud warning signs

If someone steals your identity or you end up missing your refund, experts say to report what happened to the IRS.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The official tax deadline passed Monday, but with fraud risks still rampant, there are some tips the IRS and other tax pros want you to know.

“I would dare say anybody has friends or family or somebody that’s been compromised,” Mark Steber of Jackson Hewitt said. “People don’t talk about it as much as you might think because it’s embarrassing.”

He said anyone can be susceptible to this type of attack.

“It has your name, your social security number, your address, your bank accounts, earning information, and a whole host of information that stealers would love to use,” he said.

To stay ahead of the threat, experts say watch out for phishing emails, don’t give out your personal information unless it’s necessary, and don’t save your information on public computers.

“Many people fail to guard [their personal information],” Steber said. “They lock their house, they lock their car, but they leave their tax return on the company printer, or they’ll save it on the company hard drive or put in the mail.”

“One of the warning signs is when you go to file your tax return and it gets rejected because it says it’s already on file,” IRS assistant special agent Brian Thomas said. “Or if you’ve got a treasury check in the mail, and you haven’t even filed a tax return. Or if you have an ACH in your bank account and you didn’t file a tax return. Those are all red flags.”

If someone steals your identity or you end up missing your refund, experts say to report what happened to the IRS.

While the agency has gotten better at tracking down scammers, the threat still exists.

“They have not put a dent in the attacks because it’s such a target-rich and lucrative environment,” Steber said. “If anything, there are more attacks and more sophistication than ever before.”

Another tip experts shared is that the IRS will never call or email you. They will only reach out through the mail. So if you get a call or email, do not follow up and do not give them your personal information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

