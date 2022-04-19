NC DHHS Flu
American Airlines employees based out of Charlotte prepare for first flight without mask requirement in two years

Masks are now optional at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Masks are now optional at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. This also applies to most major US airlines.

This comes after a federal judge ruled against extending the mask mandate.

On Monday afternoon, it was a mix of masks and no masks.

”I am thrilled, this is like yes!” Mary Ann Krueger told WBTV as she walked into the terminal without a mask. “This is great!

But passenger Jennifer Spence decided to mask up, after a scary bout with COVID last year.

”I almost died, I could’ve lost my life last year, I’m not taking another chance,” Spence said. “I will for a while because right now I have shortness of breath.”

It’s a relief for American Airlines flight attendant Steve Burge.

“It will help us do our jobs a whole lot better, versus having to worry about people with their masks off,” Burge said.

Burge oversees safety and security for the union Association of Professional Flight Attendants. He started tracking passenger incidents reported by Charlotte-based crews in June of 2020.

He says there were 2,620 mask violations and 1,212 incidents of misconduct reported.

”This started leading to flight attendants getting assaulted,” Burge said. “Anywhere from being poked, touched, physically hit, also spit on.”

His co-worker Trevor Taylor agrees mask enforcement has been tough, but he points to the fact that COVID is still here in his decision to wear a mask.

”I’m going to continue to wear mine for the time being,” Taylor said. “In more than two years I haven’t had a cold.”

As he heads out for his trip, he hopes people respect others and their personal choice.

”We’re gonna be trapped in a tube, if your neighbor isn’t wearing a mask, hopefully we’re not gonna have issues with that,” he said.

According to a spokesperson for American Airlines, it is important to remember that if you are flying to a destination with a mask mandate in place, you need to bring a mask to put on after you get off the flight.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

