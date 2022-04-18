NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman’s body found inside bag on New York sidewalk

Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police,...
Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a duffel bag in Queens over the weekend, according to multiple media reports.

A person walking in the Forest Park neighborhood said they noticed blood coming out of the bag left on the sidewalk and called 911 at around 8 a.m. Saturday, WABC reported.

Police said they found the woman’s body in the bag, and emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said they followed a blood trail to the woman’s home about a half-mile away, WNBC reported.

The woman’s 13-year-old son was questioned in connection to the discovery and released, and police said they no longer consider him or her husband persons of interest in her death, WCBS reported.

The woman’s husband and 17-year-old son were out of town when the body was found, WCBS said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the woman’s cause of death is yet to be determined, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tension between board members and superintendent Earnest Winston started late last fall during...
CMS board to vote Tuesday on terminating superintendent’s contract
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Police said a missing girl has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash last...
CMPD: Missing 18-year-old dies after southwest Charlotte crash
Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

Latest News

The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.
Endangered Bornean orangutan gives birth to baby at Oregon Zoo
President Joe Biden touted infrastructure improvements as part of the bipartisan law during...
Biden: US used to have best infrastructure in world
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests
Hugh Hattabaugh pictured in 2011 when he also served as interim superintendent for CMS....
CMS picks familiar name to serve as interim superintendent
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’