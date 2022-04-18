NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tension between board members and superintendent Earnest Winston started late last fall during...
CMS board to vote Tuesday on terminating superintendent’s contract
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Police said a missing girl has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash last...
CMPD: Missing 18-year-old dies after southwest Charlotte crash
Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

Latest News

The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.
Endangered Bornean orangutan gives birth to baby at Oregon Zoo
President Joe Biden touted infrastructure improvements as part of the bipartisan law during...
Biden: US used to have best infrastructure in world
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests
Hugh Hattabaugh pictured in 2011 when he also served as interim superintendent for CMS....
CMS picks familiar name to serve as interim superintendent
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’