Uptown residents react to shooting near Romare Bearden Park on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People who live in Uptown high-rise apartments witnessed a shooting happen in their backyard on Sunday.

Rabi Majid was enjoying his Sunday evening from his Charlotte apartment before gunshots rang out. His patio view usually includes parkgoers, Truist Field and festivals, but that view quickly turned into a crime scene last night.

“We heard the shots and I ran out to my porch to figure out what was going on and we saw one white car pulling down the street,” Majid said. “Everybody was trying to scatter and then the cops came a couple of minutes after that.”

Medic later confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital following a shooting in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The Catalyst Apartment Complex and a 7-Eleven store sit right where the shooting took place.

Justin Erlick lives right above Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and was watching a movie with his wife as the violence unfolded.

“I heard four pops go off and I told her, ‘I think those were gunshots,’” Erlick said.

Other residents at the Catalyst told WBTV off-camera that this violence is troubling, especially with the rush of businesses, Knights games, and people walking and playing in the park.

“We went to the Knights game this week,” Erlick said. “My wife mentioned to me, ‘oh what would we do if something were to happen here and if someone started shooting?’ It’s definitely something in the back of my mind, that something could happen.”

Erlick added that crime scenes near the park are nothing new.

A CMPD cruiser was parked by the crime scene for multiple hours on Monday.

Majid says more police presence in the short term could help deter some of the crime, but believes the city should use its money for more preventative resources.

Multiple residents from the Catalyst shared an email from their property manager with WBTV. In the email, staff said they asked their hired off-duty patrol to increase their presence and hours of operation.

At the time of this writing, CMPD has not announced if an arrest was made.

