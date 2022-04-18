UNC Charlotte students report more than 30 campus car break-ins within 4 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students tell WBTV they are concerned after their cars were broken into over the weekend.

31 break-ins were reported to campus police between Thursday and Sunday at several parking lots and decks across campus.

Reports show five break-ins reported in Lot 6 on Thursday, 22 reported in Lot 20 on Friday and four reported in the South Village Parking Deck on Sunday.

Freshman Nadia Schiesl noticed what happened to her car Friday morning when she walked out to Lot 8.

“I walked out to my car and I noticed the window was completely broken,” Schiesl said. “I was thinking about the repair cost and the fact that I couldn’t go home for Easter.”

She says all the person took was a hammer-like device her mother gave her in case of emergencies.

She believes that person could have used it to then break into other cars.

“It’s pretty frustrating because I know me and a lot of other people are working part-time jobs, paying our own tuition, and the fact that this is another expense added on top of that is really difficult,” she said.

She says she pays almost $500 annually for an on-campus parking pass when she called campus police, they told her they already filed a report for the break-ins, but she says they never contacted her.

Sophomore Cameron Lewis says this is not a new problem on campus. The same thing happened to him and 27 others in December, according to police reports.

“It feels really unsafe because it’s so close to dorms,” Lewis said. “There’s a complete breakdown of safety protocols.”

According to the university, night shift officers are directed to cruise through open lots and parking decks at a minimum of once per hour while not on a call for service. They will also continue to add security cameras in strategic locations such as parking decks and open lots.

University officials also set up a police tower in Lot 8.

But these students tell WBTV they want to see surveillance cameras in every lot and every level of parking decks. They also want to see alerts sent out campus-wide when this happens.

“I believe the university should be more communicative,” Lewis said.

Until then, they’re re-thinking the way they live.

“I kinda wanna bring my car home and not park here anymore,” Schiesl said.

The university also says it is working with CMPD, which is investigating similar break-ins in the University City area.

WBTV reached out to CMPD for more information but did not get a response.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.