Three Rivers Land Trust to raise funds for conservation through raffle

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In efforts to raise money for local conservation, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has introduced the TRLT Conservation Raffle with over $200,000 in prizes available.

“All proceeds from the raffle will go towards protecting the farms that feed us, the water we drink, and the land we use for recreation,” according to a press release. “With a worthy cause behind the raffle, as well as a surplus of prizes available, this raffle will benefit the 15-county region that TRLT serves, and beyond.”

Included in the raffle prizes are a 2022 Ford F-150 STX, a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, a 2022 Tracker boat, guided hunting trips, an assortment of high-end hunting equipment, ATVs, kayaks, bikes (electronic and standard), gift cards to local retailers, and $18,000 cash! To check out the full list of prizes, visit trlt.org/raffle.

“This raffle and many of the prizes have a direct connection to the outdoors and conservation. It is our hope that people will see the value in participating in the raffle, both in supporting local conservation and getting a chance to win some fantastic prizes,” states TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “The funds raised by this raffle go directly to supporting the permanent conservation of our region’s natural and historic resources. It’s a great way to become involved with TRLT and local conservation.”

Only 5,000 tickets will be sold for the TRLT Conservation Raffle, and there are more than 100 prizes. Tickets are now on sale and are $100 each. They can be purchased online at trlt.org/raffle or by mail. Cash or checks can be mailed to the TRLT office at 204 E. Innes St, Suite 120, Salisbury, NC 28144.

There is also the option to purchase tickets in person at the Three Rivers office in downtown Salisbury, NC as well as other retailers including, Cooper Ford in Carthage, Strider Buick-GMC-Subaru in Asheboro, Uwharrie Welcome Center or Eldorado Outpost in Troy, Rock Outdoors in Lexington, or Grafton Archery in China Grove.

The raffle drawing will take place on October 1st at the TownStage Amphitheater located at 225 Smitherman St, in Troy, NC.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

