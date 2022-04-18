NC DHHS Flu
Sex offender faces new charges after deputies say they found Instagram account linked to phone

Richard William Barnett, 43, was jailed under a bond of $10,000.
Richard William Barnett, 43, was jailed under a bond of $10,000.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender in Rowan County is facing new charges after his phone was found to be linked to an Instagram account.

The home of Richard William Barnett, 43, was searched after the Rowan County Probation Office notified the Rowan Sheriff’s Office on March 21. Deputies say they found a cellphone with Instagram opened on the screen.

According to the report, Barnett admitted to owning the Instagram account. Barnett was on the Sex offender Registry due to his 1998 arrest on two felony accounts of first degree sex offense with a child. Barnett’s post-release orders after registering as a sex offender states he is not to have any presence on social media.

Barnett was charged with felony failure to update online identifiers and was given a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

