NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rain heads east but chilly temperatures stick around

We are finally seeing the heavy rain move off to our east.
We are finally seeing the heavy rain move off to our east.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even as the rain moves out, we will struggle to reach the 50s this afternoon.

  • Cool temps, showers
  • Frost possible Tuesday night
  • 80s by week’s end

We are finally seeing the heavy rain move off to our east. The clouds should hang tough for a few more hours though. Temperatures will struggle too. We will be in the upper 40s to low 50s most of the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be cool but dry. Highs at least make it past the 50s! We will reach a high in the low to mid-60s in the afternoon.

Wednesday will look much the same. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the upper 60s. The problem is what happens in between. With clear and dry conditions, it will get chilly on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Frost is unfortunately a possibility. This is very late in the season for this. Typically, you’re safe to plant after mid-April. If you’re already started planting, you’ll want to protect those plants.

Thursday’s temperatures are off to the races! We will be in the mid-70s for highs. Friday and the weekend will be even warmer as we reach the low to mid-80s.

Rain chances are almost zero after today.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Four people died in a house fire in Davie County Monday afternoon.
Four dead, including two children, in Davie County house fire
The shooting happened on Ridge Avenue near Crosby St.
Two shot in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

There is plenty of sunshine again today for Charlotte and the WBTV area, though there will be a...
Cooler Wednesday ahead of a big warm-up
Cooler Wednesday ahead of a big warm-up
Tonight's High Temps
Frost Advisory tonight, yet a warming trend is on the way
Frost Advisory tonight, yet a warming trend is on the way
Frost Advisory tonight, yet a warming trend is on the way
It'll be clear, calm and cold tonight. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the WBTV area, with...
Frosty cold tonight, nice warming trend will follow