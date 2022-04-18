Rain heads east but chilly temperatures stick around

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even as the rain moves out, we will struggle to reach the 50s this afternoon.

Cool temps, showers

Frost possible Tuesday night

80s by week’s end

We are finally seeing the heavy rain move off to our east. The clouds should hang tough for a few more hours though. Temperatures will struggle too. We will be in the upper 40s to low 50s most of the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be cool but dry. Highs at least make it past the 50s! We will reach a high in the low to mid-60s in the afternoon.

Wondering where spring went?

Don't worry, We'll be back to the 60s tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rJWVky9LaK — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) April 18, 2022

Wednesday will look much the same. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the upper 60s. The problem is what happens in between. With clear and dry conditions, it will get chilly on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Frost is unfortunately a possibility. This is very late in the season for this. Typically, you’re safe to plant after mid-April. If you’re already started planting, you’ll want to protect those plants.

Thursday’s temperatures are off to the races! We will be in the mid-70s for highs. Friday and the weekend will be even warmer as we reach the low to mid-80s.

Rain chances are almost zero after today.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

