Victim in deadly Metals Drive shooting in north Charlotte identified

A subject was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1400 block of Metals Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide that happened in the North Tryon division Sunday night.

Police responded to a call in the 1400 block of Metals Drive around 9:12 p.m. and found a subject injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The CMPD identified him as 39-year-old Steven Lowe II.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD’s Operations Command, and Victim Services also assisted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a Homicide Unit detective, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

