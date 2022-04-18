Neighbor trying to help woman in domestic violence situation is assaulted

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who stepped in when he thought his neighbor was the victim of domestic violence ended up being the victim of an assault.

According to the Salisbury Police report, the incident happened on Parkview Circle on Saturday afternoon. Roy Bivens, 53, was engaged in an argument with his girlfriend. He told the woman to leave the house. She went outside to wait for her daughter to pick her up.

Police say Bivens then came outside and grabbed the woman while yelling at her. The neighbor came over to confront Bivens and told him not to strike the woman.

Bivens then began punching the neighbor in the face. When police arrived they noted that the neighbor had a laceration below his right eye and that his eye was nearly swollen shut.

Bivens was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond was set at $500. Bivens is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

