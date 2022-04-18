Many families still dealing with baby formula shortages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Parents who go to the store Monday to buy baby formula may have trouble finding some.

The shortage, which first started from supply chain issues, is growing worse.

A massive baby formula recall in February also took three major companies off the shelves - Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.

Families are saying it’s becoming harder and harder to get their hands on the food for their babies and many are worried.

Prior to the recall, USA Today reported that 20% of the nation’s biggest retailers were out of formula.

Now, it’s worse. Research from Datasembly shows nearly 30% of popular baby brands may be sold out, and that was out of 11,000 stores.

Consequently, many families are saying they feel like they’ve been having to really search for this formula. It’s especially difficult for those who may require a specialized, hypoallergenic one or other specific types.

Shekinah Patterson, a first-time mother of a 4-month-old in South Carolina, said that many families are feeling desperate.

“About a month ago, she was out of formula, have one bottle left and we were completely done and I was like, OK, I’m gonna go to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, and went in there and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there is no formula,’” Patterson said. “I mean you’re in and out of cars from city to city, you have to figure out if you do what you have to do because these babies need milk.”

Some helpful advice from pediatricians looking to help include:

Reach out to your baby’s doctor. In some cases, they could have samples on hand.

Reach out to family/loved ones and let them know if they see it, buy it.

Social media can be a resource. Many parents are in baby groups online with moms offering to donate extra, unused cans

Additionally, experts say manufacturers are trying their best to up their supply but it may take weeks to catch up.

