Many relieved to celebrate Easter weekend events in person

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Easter Sunday, many are relieved to have celebrations in person after two years of pandemic restrictions and cancellations.

“It felt really good to be back in our home,” said churchgoer Joyce Donovan.

“This is the first time my husband and I came back physically into the church in two years because of COVID.”

Donovan has attended St. Matthew Catholic Church in Ballantyne for over 30 years.

“We were raised going to the school here and now we’re going back to church after ages of not going,” she said.

“This gets us back into a good routine, coming at a good time.”

But it’s not just that. It’s traditions of all kinds, like Easter egg hunts, Passover celebrations and Easter brunch this weekend that are bringing more people together.

“Easter egg hunts and all the normal Easter activities and activities in general,” said 15-year-old Halle Patrick, who went to church this afternoon with her family.

“It’s so great to just be back in public and do with everybody again.”

In terms of COVID-19 cases here in Mecklenburg County, the CDC said there has been a slight increase in cases this week, but still a far less number than where they were earlier in the year.

