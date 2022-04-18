NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Many relieved to celebrate Easter weekend events in person

“It felt really good to be back in our home,” said one churchgoer.
For many people across the Charlotte area, Easter Sunday marked their first time in church...
For many people across the Charlotte area, Easter Sunday marked their first time in church since the start of the pandemic.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Easter Sunday, many are relieved to have celebrations in person after two years of pandemic restrictions and cancellations.

“It felt really good to be back in our home,” said churchgoer Joyce Donovan.

“This is the first time my husband and I came back physically into the church in two years because of COVID.”

Donovan has attended St. Matthew Catholic Church in Ballantyne for over 30 years.

“We were raised going to the school here and now we’re going back to church after ages of not going,” she said.

“This gets us back into a good routine, coming at a good time.”

But it’s not just that. It’s traditions of all kinds, like Easter egg hunts, Passover celebrations and Easter brunch this weekend that are bringing more people together.

“Easter egg hunts and all the normal Easter activities and activities in general,” said 15-year-old Halle Patrick, who went to church this afternoon with her family.

“It’s so great to just be back in public and do with everybody again.”

In terms of COVID-19 cases here in Mecklenburg County, the CDC said there has been a slight increase in cases this week, but still a far less number than where they were earlier in the year.

You can find more information about where Mecklenburg County’s COVID cases stand here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tension between board members and superintendent Earnest Winston started late last fall during...
CMS board to vote Tuesday on terminating superintendent’s contract
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Police said a missing girl has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash last...
CMPD: Missing 18-year-old dies after southwest Charlotte crash
Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

Latest News

Hugh Hattabaugh pictured in 2011 when he also served as interim superintendent for CMS....
CMS picks familiar name to serve as interim superintendent
Darryl Eugene Turner will serve at least 103 months in prison.
Repeat offender headed to prison after conviction on several charges
Kenneth Wayne Gabriel will spend at least 90 months in prison.
Landis man convicted to at least 90 months prison on drug charges
Featuring Jessica Bustamante & Elizabeth Kowalski
BrightFire Music & Arts Festival
Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston