Knights Clip the Redbirds 9-3 on Sunday Afternoon

This press release was provided by the Charlotte Knights

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- For the second consecutive day, third baseman Laz Rivera and designated hitter Blake Rutherford both homered to help lead the Charlotte Knights past the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 9-3 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field.

With the win, the Knights earned a six-game series split against the Redbirds. The Knights are 6-6 on the early season.

Much like in Saturday’s game when Rivera and Rutherford each homered and had four RBIs apiece, the duo once again led the Knights offensively on Sunday. Rutherford got the Knights on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a two-run home run.

While the Knights added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-2 lead, the team tacked on to its lead in a big way in the bottom of the seventh inning with help from Rivera., who launched a three-run home run.

LHP John Parke (1-1, 6.46) was sharp on the hill to earn his first win of the season. The University of South Carolina product allowed three runs on four hits over six innings. He walked just one batter and fanned four.

Charlotte’s bullpen was also a bright spot on the afternoon. Yacksel Ríos, Hunter Schryver and Jhan Mariñez combined to keep the Redbirds scoreless over the final three innings.

The Knights will have an off day on Monday before heading to Nashville, TN to open a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night.

