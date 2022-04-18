NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Justices reject states’ appeal over tax deductions cap for state, local taxes

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and...
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.

The lawsuit had previously been dismissed by lower courts. It argued that the Republican-led tax law, signed by then-President Donald Trump, unfairly singled out high-tax states in which Democrats predominate.

The law caps a deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, at $10,000. The lawsuit claimed that lawmakers crafted the provision to target Democratic states, interfering with the states’ constitutionally granted taxing authority.

Legislation to raise the cap has passed the House of Representatives but not the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tension between board members and superintendent Earnest Winston started late last fall during...
CMS board to vote Tuesday on terminating superintendent’s contract
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Police said a missing girl has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash last...
CMPD: Missing 18-year-old dies after southwest Charlotte crash
Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

Latest News

The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.
Endangered Bornean orangutan gives birth to baby at Oregon Zoo
President Joe Biden touted infrastructure improvements as part of the bipartisan law during...
Biden: US used to have best infrastructure in world
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests
Hugh Hattabaugh pictured in 2011 when he also served as interim superintendent for CMS....
CMS picks familiar name to serve as interim superintendent
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’