“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV family is remembering and mourning the loss of Andrew Barnett, who passed away Friday at the age of 31.

Andrew was a digital executive producer with the WBTV team for the past five years and his loss is being felt by all of us. He earned his job title through talent and hard work by writing for the WBTV website, posting news updates on our apps, social media and so much more.

But Andrew never cared or wanted the credit because the work and job title didn’t define him. He would come to work each day with a smile. It’s why he meant so much to all of us. He was just humble and a gentle soul. No matter how busy he was, he had time for you and was there to help you. Every conversation started with a smile and ended with a laugh. He just knew how to make your day better.

Andrew was a die-hard sports fan and whether your team was playing his Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets or Duke Blue Devils, you knew you were going to chat about it before and after the game. He also knew and loved his music. He even wrote about it on his blog site and performed as a song leader at Inner City Church of Christ in Montgomery, Alabama. It was his passion.

People like Andrew don’t happen by mistake. They’re the product of good parents and a good family. His mother and father, Michael and Theresa did their jobs well. He also loved his brothers Caleb and Fredrick, and sisters Kiersten and Michelle. As much as we will miss him, we know they miss him even more.

To quote Andrew: “You are who you are when nobody’s looking.”

Rest in peace, Andrew.

