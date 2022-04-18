NC DHHS Flu
Frost issues tonight, with a sunny, cool and breezy Tuesday

High temperatures will stay in the 60s on Monday before reaching the 80s by the end of the week.
By Jason Myers
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A frost and freeze will be possible for parts of the WBTV viewing area on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, followed by cool afternoon temperatures. Dry weather is expected for the rest of this week, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s by the end of the week.

  • Tonight: Clearing skies and low temperatures dipping into the 30s overnight.
  • Tuesday: Cool, breezy and mostly sunny for Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s.
  • End of the week: Highs in the 80s for Friday and the weekend.

Clearing skies and cold temperatures will develop overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 30s for the piedmont, and upper 20s in the mountains. The higher elevations toward the mountains may even see some snow flurries tonight.

Lows will dip into the 30s in the Charlotte area on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning will be chilly, with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures for the afternoon. Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the lower 60s for the piedmont, and upper 40s in the mountains.

Wednesday morning looks to be our coldest morning of the week, with low temperatures around 30 degrees for the mountains, and mid-to-upper 30s in the piedmont. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures warming to near 70 degrees.

The warming trend continues for Thursday, with mostly sunny to partly-cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

The warmup really gets going on Friday and into the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Temperatures could warm into the mid 80s by early next week.

Rain chances look minimal this week, with a few spotty rain showers confined to the N.C. mountains by later this week. Weather data hints that the next best chance for scattered rain may not return until next Tuesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have your jacket handy for the next few mornings, and enjoy the sunshine!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

