NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert issued for Monday with chance of heavy rain at times

Heavy rain is possible before warmer temperatures arrive toward the end of the week.
Heavy rain is possible on Monday, with highs reaching the mid 50s to 60 degrees.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful Easter Sunday, we are gearing up for some significant rainfall to move into our area overnight and into Monday.

  • Tonight: Cloudy then rain late
  • First Alert Monday: Heavy rain at times leading to potential flooding, cooler temperatures
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy

We are still on track to see widespread rain move into the Carolinas later tonight, with overnight lows ranging from the mid-to-upper 40s.

As an area of low pressures begins to push farther east into Alabama, there will be some pockets of heavy rain at times, especially for Monday morning. With the potential for heavy downpours, some flooding will be possible and some locations across the Charlotte metro area could see as much as 2″ + of rainfall.

The rain will begin to exit our area by Monday afternoon, giving way to cloudy and cool conditions; expect highs from the mid 50s up to 60 degrees.

After the rain moves through on Monday, a strong ridge of high pressure will build across our area, keeping us warm and dry through the end of the week. Tuesday will be the first day of our warming trend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

More sunshine and warmth can be expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, pleasant, and warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

High temperatures will reach the 80s by the end of the week.
High temperatures will reach the 80s by the end of the week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Next weekend will be unseasonably warm but dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tension between board members and superintendent Earnest Winston started late last fall during...
CMS board to vote Tuesday on terminating superintendent’s contract
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Police said a missing girl has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash last...
CMPD: Missing 18-year-old dies after southwest Charlotte crash
Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

Latest News

It'll be clear, calm and cold tonight. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the WBTV area, with...
Frosty cold tonight, nice warming trend will follow
Frosty cold tonight, nice warming trend will follow
High temperatures will stay in the 60s on Monday before reaching the 80s by the end of the week.
Frost issues tonight, with a sunny, cool and breezy Tuesday
Highs will only reach the 60s on Tuesday before jumping into the 80s later this week
Frost issues tonight, with a sunny, cool and breezy Tuesday
We will be in the upper 40s to low 50s most of the afternoon.
Rain heads east but chilly temperatures stick around