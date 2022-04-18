First Alert issued for Monday with chance of heavy rain at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful Easter Sunday, we are gearing up for some significant rainfall to move into our area overnight and into Monday.

Tonight: Cloudy then rain late

First Alert Monday: Heavy rain at times leading to potential flooding, cooler temperatures

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy

We are still on track to see widespread rain move into the Carolinas later tonight, with overnight lows ranging from the mid-to-upper 40s.

Get ready for rain to move in later tonight-Monday morning! There will be some heavy downpours, rumbles of thunder, & potential for flooding. Stay safe!#CLT #NCwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/C54ynuXhaC — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) April 18, 2022

As an area of low pressures begins to push farther east into Alabama, there will be some pockets of heavy rain at times, especially for Monday morning. With the potential for heavy downpours, some flooding will be possible and some locations across the Charlotte metro area could see as much as 2″ + of rainfall.

The rain will begin to exit our area by Monday afternoon, giving way to cloudy and cool conditions; expect highs from the mid 50s up to 60 degrees.

After the rain moves through on Monday, a strong ridge of high pressure will build across our area, keeping us warm and dry through the end of the week. Tuesday will be the first day of our warming trend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

More sunshine and warmth can be expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, pleasant, and warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

High temperatures will reach the 80s by the end of the week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Next weekend will be unseasonably warm but dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

