Crash involving tractor-trailer closes I-485 outer loop at Westinghouse Blvd. in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The outer loop of Interstate 485 at Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte is closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer, first responders said.

A photo from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Charlotte area Twitter feed shows the cab of the tractor-trailer on the side of an embankment after appearing to crash through a guardrail on I-485 Outer.

Outer Loop of I-485 @ Westinghouse Blvd closed due to Motor Vehicle Accident; seek alternate route pic.twitter.com/QQP5EELjhX — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 18, 2022

Medic said there were no injuries in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

