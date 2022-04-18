Crash involving tractor-trailer closes I-485 outer loop at Westinghouse Blvd. in southwest Charlotte

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The outer loop of Interstate 485 at Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte is closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer, first responders said.

A photo from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Charlotte area Twitter feed shows the cab of the tractor-trailer on the side of an embankment after appearing to crash through a guardrail on I-485 Outer.

Medic said there were no injuries in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

