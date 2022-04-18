NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte gas prices continue downward trend, fall 5.3 cents over last week

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.81, down 10.6 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.
Year-round sales of E15 gas might help fuel costs. (CNN, CNN PRIMA NEWS, WHITE HOUSE, YOUNG AMERICA'S FOUNDATION, FOX NEWS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte dropped 5.3 cents over the past week, officials said.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte is $3.84 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s 2 cents lower than the 10-year high of $3.86 a gallon on April 18, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 27.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.33 per gallon as of April 17 while the most expensive is $4.19 a gallon, a difference of 86 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”

