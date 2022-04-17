Silver Alert issued for missing Kings Mountain man

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old man from Kings Mountain.

Wayne Roberts was last seen near 929 Mountaincrest Drive in a deep blue shirt, black pants and white New Balance tennis shoes.

Roberts is described as a 6′2,” 180-pound Black male with medium-length gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to have been traveling north on York Road.

Anyone with information regarding Roberts should call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-714-0444.

