Portion of I-85 North shutdown after collision involving a pedestrian
CFD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All northbound lanes are currently shut down on I-85 North near Sugar Creek Road after a pedestrian was struck Friday night.
The Charlotte Fire Department is asking motorists to seek alternate routes as they continue to process the situation.
According to the state’s traffic website, the road is expected to reopen by 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
