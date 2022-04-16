NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Portion of I-85 North shutdown after collision involving a pedestrian

CFD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
All northbound lanes are currently shut down.
All northbound lanes are currently shut down.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All northbound lanes are currently shut down on I-85 North near Sugar Creek Road after a pedestrian was struck Friday night.

The Charlotte Fire Department is asking motorists to seek alternate routes as they continue to process the situation.

According to the state’s traffic website, the road is expected to reopen by 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Scene of east Charlotte/Mint Hill homicide
18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
Police have arrested Quinton Darby Harris in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday...
Union County man charged with murder after deadly Albemarle shooting
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died following a shooting at a Mint Hill gas...
Police: Fight between juvenile, 18-year-old led to deadly shooting at Mint Hill gas station
An adult subject was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
One person hospitalized after stabbing, shooting at northeast Charlotte restaurant
Good Friday service at St Peter's Catholic Church in uptown Charlotte
Churches prepare for Easter services as some return for first time since the start of pandemic
Jakari Gardner is being held without bond.
China Grove murder suspect now in custody