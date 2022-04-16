Portion of I-85 North shutdown after collision involving a pedestrian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All northbound lanes are currently shut down on I-85 North near Sugar Creek Road after a pedestrian was struck Friday night.

Traffic Advisory; MVC Involving Pedestrian; I-85 North at Sugar Creek Rd; all northbound lanes are closed; seek alternate route pic.twitter.com/KC94wiu2Qd — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 16, 2022

The Charlotte Fire Department is asking motorists to seek alternate routes as they continue to process the situation.

According to the state’s traffic website, the road is expected to reopen by 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

