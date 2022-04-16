One person hospitalized after stabbing, shooting at northeast Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after they were stabbed near the 4300 block of North Tryon Street.

A gunshot was also involved in the incident, although no one was injured by it.

The incident took place outside the El Tropico restaurant Friday evening.

The victim has been identified as an adult subject.

