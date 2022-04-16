NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One person hospitalized after stabbing, shooting at northeast Charlotte restaurant

An adult subject was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
An adult subject was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
An adult subject was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after they were stabbed near the 4300 block of North Tryon Street.

A gunshot was also involved in the incident, although no one was injured by it.

The incident took place outside the El Tropico restaurant Friday evening.

The victim has been identified as an adult subject.

Related: 18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Scene of east Charlotte/Mint Hill homicide
18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
Police have arrested Quinton Darby Harris in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday...
Union County man charged with murder after deadly Albemarle shooting
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

All northbound lanes are currently shut down.
Portion of I-85 North shutdown after collision involving a pedestrian
Good Friday service at St Peter's Catholic Church in uptown Charlotte
Churches prepare for Easter services as some return for first time since the start of pandemic
Jakari Gardner is being held without bond.
China Grove murder suspect now in custody
Mitchell passed away earlier this week at the age of 62.
Remembering legendary Charlottean and fashion designer Cary Mitchell