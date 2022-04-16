Churches prepare for Easter services as some return for first time since the start of pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Christians across the world are coming together this weekend to celebrate Easter.

For some, it will be their first time in a church on Easter in three years because of the pandemic.

People WBTV spoke with on Good Friday said this weekend will be special because churches are opening their doors without COVID restrictions in place, and virtual church is not the only option.

“It feels like we’re human again,” parishioner Morgan Grohon said. “Before it seemed very aseptic and now with that freedom, it’s more to being open to being a community again.”

The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte said its parishes are open without restrictions, and some churches have special areas for people who want to practice social distancing.

“I think people are ready, they have recognized what they have missed,” Monsignor Patrick J. Winslow said.

“Many of them come in saying I haven’t been here in 2-years, and on the way out they’re crying because they’re so grateful to be able to come back,” Father Tim Stevens of St. Peter’s Catholic Church said.

New Shiloh Baptist Church is encouraging its members to be safe in public, and some are still practicing COVID safety protocols, although not required.

“We do social distance, families together, that’s how we operate, but we leave it up to the individual, if you want to wear a mask, you can,” New Shiloh Rev. Charles Booker said.

Leaders of faith believe this Easter Sunday will give people hope to keep pushing through the pandemic.

Some of those leaders believe this Sunday will be symbolic.

“It feels like they’re kind of emerging from tombs of their own,” Father Stevens said referencing the resurrection of Jesus in the Christian faith.

“Some of them are very real if they’ve lost family members or friends during the pandemic,” he said. “For others it’s just a sense of isolation or alienation that they’re emerging from.”

Along with in-person services, many churches are still hosting virtual services for people who can’t make it back quite yet.

Since COVID restrictions have dropped, many churches have seen a rise in attendance as people feel more comfortable to return.

