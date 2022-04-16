China Grove murder suspect now in custody

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in China Grove last week is now in custody, according to China Grove Police.

On Friday evening, officers from the China Grove Police Department arrested Jakari Quamaine Gardner of Salisbury for the April 9, murder of Deontae J. Sanders, Jr.

On Saturday, April 9 at approximately 6:50 pm, officers of the China Grove Police Department responded to a shooting the corners of 3rd avenue, Elm Street and Bostian Street. When units arrived they found a man that had been shot laying in the street.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim but he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The 21 year old victim has now been identified as Deontae J. Sanders Jr., of Salisbury.

Gardner was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center and given no bond. His first appearance in court is scheduled for April 18, 2022.

The China Grove Police Department would like to thank all of its partners who assisted in this incident and arrest; Landis Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the United States Marshal’s Service.

