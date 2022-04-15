NC DHHS Flu
Union County man charged with murder after deadly Albemarle shooting

According to Albemarle Police, officers were called a home on Monza Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police have arrested Quinton Darby Harris in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday...
Police have arrested Quinton Darby Harris in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in Albemarle.(Source: Stanly County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and another is in custody following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Albemarle.

According to Albemarle Police, officers were called to a home on Monza Drive shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man inside dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the victim as 33-year-old Benjamin David Plyler.

Investigators have arrested 32-year-old Quinton Darby Harris, of Union County, and charged him with first-degree murder, police said.

Harris is lodged in the Stanly County Jail under no bond. He has a first scheduled court appearance on Monday, April 18, at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at (704) 984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip at (704) 984-9511.

