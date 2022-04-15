Union County man charged with murder after deadly Albemarle shooting
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and another is in custody following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Albemarle.
According to Albemarle Police, officers were called to a home on Monza Drive shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man inside dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities identified the victim as 33-year-old Benjamin David Plyler.
Investigators have arrested 32-year-old Quinton Darby Harris, of Union County, and charged him with first-degree murder, police said.
Harris is lodged in the Stanly County Jail under no bond. He has a first scheduled court appearance on Monday, April 18, at 9 a.m.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at (704) 984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip at (704) 984-9511.
