NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Remembering legendary Charlottean and fashion designer Cary Mitchell

“He was always looking at how he could improve the community and how he could pay it forward.”
Mitchell passed away earlier this week at the age of 62.
Mitchell passed away earlier this week at the age of 62.(WBTV)
By Steve Crump
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Legendary fashion designer Cary Mitchell passed away last week, and today his adopted hometown of Charlotte said goodbye.

He was a personal designer to some of the NBA’s best-known stars, including Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen.

Also on the star-studded list of Mitchell’s past clients is golf superstar Tiger Woods.

Mitchell clearly had the personality that could light up a room.

While his craft was based here in Charlotte, his work gained wide international exposure.

A photo collage at Victory Christian Center accurately illustrates the vibrant tapestry showcasing Mitchell’s fulfilling life.

He did a lot of living in his 62 years, with one of his crowning achievements being designing the Charlotte Bobcats uniforms not long after his friend Bob Johnson became the NBA’s first African-American team owner.

“He was so unassuming and very humble, and you wouldn’t even know he was that guy touching all these celebrities’ lives,” Charlotte Hornets team president Fred Whitfield said.

Relationships with the well-known was one phase of his personality, but Mitchell also understood a deep sense of loyalty and devotion to his college alma mater, Johnson C. Smith University.

Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham attended JCSU with Mitchell.

“He really cared about the university,” Graham said. “He served as a member of the board of trustees.”

While tributes flowed from the pulpit, reflections from individuals he partnered with through public events added an assist through such a diverse body of work.

“He was always looking at how he could improve the community and how he could pay it forward,” one friend said.

When the Spectrum Center started hosting events supported by the CIAA and NBA, Mitchell’s influence was undoubtedly felt.

“It is really historical to see a Black man design and have a footprint in something as large as an NBA uniform,” one arena worker said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was among many to express their personal condolences.

While so many knew his ability of developing fine fashion, people in Charlotte just called him “Cup.” They admired and respected his ability to establish lasting friendships.

Mitchell a native of Richmond, Va. is survived by his wife Vanessa and a long list of family and friends.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Scene of east Charlotte/Mint Hill homicide
18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
Police have arrested Quinton Darby Harris in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday...
Union County man charged with murder after deadly Albemarle shooting
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died following a shooting at a Mint Hill gas...
Police: Fight between juvenile, 18-year-old led to deadly shooting at Mint Hill gas station
An adult subject was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
One person hospitalized after stabbing, shooting at northeast Charlotte restaurant
All northbound lanes are currently shut down.
Portion of I-85 North shutdown after collision involving a pedestrian
Good Friday service at St Peter's Catholic Church in uptown Charlotte
Churches prepare for Easter services as some return for first time since the start of pandemic
Jakari Gardner is being held without bond.
China Grove murder suspect now in custody