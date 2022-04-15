NC DHHS Flu
Police: Fight between juvenile, 18-year-old led to deadly shooting at Mint Hill gas station

The name of the suspect was not released due to the individual being a juvenile.
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died following a shooting at a Mint Hill gas station.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Thursday at a Mint Hill gas station, claiming the life of an 18-year-old woman.

According to authorities, the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at the intersections of Albemarle Road and Wilgrove Mint Hill Road.

Both Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Mint Hill officers responded to the gas station and located an 18-year-old female in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR until Medic arrived but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, the victim has been identified as Jayla Symone Barnett, of Charlotte. Investigators said the suspect is a female juvenile from Mint Hill.

The name of the suspect was not released due to the individual being a juvenile.

After conducting multiple interviews and reviewing several videos, detectives said it appears there was a fight between the victim and the suspect, and she suffered a fatal gunshot wound during the altercation.

According to the MHPD, detectives have been in consultation with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and have been advised to complete their investigation and bring the findings to the DA’s Office.

Once that has been reviewed by the DA’s office, they will make the decision on what charges may be appropriate.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-889-2231.

