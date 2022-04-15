NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

New bike lane connects Irwin Creek, Little Sugar Creek greenways in Charlotte

It now serves as a spine for cyclists traveling east and west through uptown Charlotte.
It now serves as a spine for cyclists traveling east and west through uptown Charlotte.
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A brand new two-mile bike lane in uptown Charlotte is the city’s latest effort to step away from a car-centric design and try to improve safety for people on bikes and on foot.

The bike lane connects Irwin Creek and Little Sugar Creek greenways.

A map from a 2017 study shows where the existing trails and greenways in uptown were. That study created the vision of the bike lane as a way to better connect the infrastructure already in place.

Five years later, it now serves as a spine for cyclists traveling east and west through uptown Charlotte. Features like raised medians and metal guards protect people from cars, while raised bus stops create equal access for people who might have a hard time getting on busses.

There is also plenty of signage dictating the right of way.

Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston has been a proponent of the project. He says people living in his district need these amenities to create a more prosperous Charlotte.

“We’ve historically had a bunch of different pieces of infrastructure, part of greenways and bicycle lanes but they’ve often been disconnected,” Egleston said. “This is something that brings a lot of those existing pieces of infrastructure together and creates a network for people that allows them to get in and out of the center city. It’s not only a means of recreation but a means to get to work and get home from work. So, we think this plugs in and better utilizes a lot of things that were already on the ground.”

The bike lane can be used now, but there is an official ribbon cutting on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fourth Ward Park and a community bike ride following.

This new lane and its safety features coincide with April being Distracted Driver Awareness Month. It’s a time when drivers are asked to put down their phones and slow down to protect their neighbors.

Related: New crosswalk installed at dangerous intersection in west Charlotte

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, cyclist deaths have been on the rise since 2010. The deadliest time of year - June, July, and August - are right around the corner.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Scene of east Charlotte/Mint Hill homicide
18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son

Latest News

It now serves as a spine for cyclists traveling east and west through uptown Charlotte.
New bike lane connects Irwin Creek, Little Sugar Creek greenways in Charlotte
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Suspects photos provided by CMPD
CMPD searching for suspects in arcade armed robbery
911 call released from shooting at DaBaby's Troutman residence
911 call released from shooting at DaBaby's Troutman residence