Motorcycle rider dead after 5-vehicle crash in Watauga Co.
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 105 and Snaggy Mountain Boulevard.
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Boone.
According to officials, three passenger vehicles and two motorcycles were involved in a crash near the intersection of Highway 105 and Snaggy Mountain Boulevard around 4:48 p.m.
One of the motorcyclists, 43-year-old Nicholas Thomas Dewinkeleer, died as a result of his injuries.
Colin Brett Matthews, 29, was arrested and charged with DWI. He is currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond.
Traffic reconstructionists from the Boone Police Department are investigating the crash.
Authorities say that Matthews could face additional charges following the completion of the investigation.
