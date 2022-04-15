NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Motorcycle rider dead after 5-vehicle crash in Watauga Co.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 105 and Snaggy Mountain Boulevard.
Colin Brett Matthews, 29, was arrested and charged with DWI.
Colin Brett Matthews, 29, was arrested and charged with DWI.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Boone.

According to officials, three passenger vehicles and two motorcycles were involved in a crash near the intersection of Highway 105 and Snaggy Mountain Boulevard around 4:48 p.m.

One of the motorcyclists, 43-year-old Nicholas Thomas Dewinkeleer, died as a result of his injuries.

Colin Brett Matthews, 29, was arrested and charged with DWI. He is currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Traffic reconstructionists from the Boone Police Department are investigating the crash.

Authorities say that Matthews could face additional charges following the completion of the investigation.

Related: Woman charged with DWI, other crimes after crash that killed motorcyclist

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Scene of east Charlotte/Mint Hill homicide
18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son
The Buc-ee's location in Florence will have a grand opening on May 16.
Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location

Latest News

Mitchell passed away earlier this week at the age of 62.
Remembering legendary Charlottean and fashion designer Cary Mitchell
North Carolina agency speaks on adoption screening and fostering process
North Carolina agency speaks on adoption screening and fostering process
UpRoar Leadership Academy staff members paid Montieth's deposit and helped him move into his...
‘I’ve got a real family here;’ North Charlotte charter school helps staff member recover after house fire
Officials say there were no incidents between Nichols and jail staff.
Iredell Co. inmate facing murder charges found dead in detention center