Mortgage rates increase to 5% for first time in over 10 years

For those looking to buy, most experts advise not to wait for the market to improve because they could be waiting a long time.
Mortgage rates increased again this week, hitting 5% for the first time since 2010, according to Freddie Mac.
Mortgage rates increased again this week, hitting 5% for the first time since 2010, according to Freddie Mac.(Source: Teresa J. Cleveland / U.S. Air Force)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A combination of fewer homes available and sky-high prices have made Charlotte’s housing market tough, especially for first-time homebuyers.

Now, mortgage rates may push those homebuyers beyond what they can afford.

Mortgage rates increased again this week, hitting 5% for the first time since 2011, according to Freddie Mac.

In January, rates were around 3.2%, meaning a higher payment due to those higher rates.

According to the Washington Post, back when the interest rate was 3.2%, a $300,000 loan would get a homebuyer a payment of roughly $1,350 a month. Now, that same loan at 5% would add on another $263 a month, bringing the monthly payment to $1,610.

In March, Redfin reports Charlotte home prices were up 20.6% compared to last year and the median selling price was $384,000. Homes on average were selling after 26 days on the market, compared to 33 days in 2021.

As a further sign of the dwindling market, there were 1,354 homes sold in March this year, down from 1,532 last year, according to Redfin.

For those looking to buy, most experts advise not to wait for the market to improve because they could be waiting a long time.

