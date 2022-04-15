NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor through the tunnel heading back to the locker room.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NBA has fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after being ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.

Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor through the tunnel heading back to the locker room. He threw his mouthpiece, hitting a young female.

Bridges apologized after the game and again following his exit interview in Charlotte saying he deserved any punishment the league handed down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Scene of east Charlotte/Mint Hill homicide
18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over Milwaukee.
Hornets’ Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd
Charlotte Hornets hold watch party before play-in game
Charlotte Hornets hold watch party before play-in game
Hornets head coach James Borrego
Hornets blown out in play-in game for second-straight season
George Shinn, the original owner of the Charlotte Hornets, auctioned off his 2009 Ford Shelby...
First Charlotte Hornets owner’s Ukraine donation gets $1 million boost from ‘great friend’