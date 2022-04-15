Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

(AP) - The NBA has fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after being ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.

Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor through the tunnel heading back to the locker room. He threw his mouthpiece, hitting a young female.

Bridges apologized after the game and again following his exit interview in Charlotte saying he deserved any punishment the league handed down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.