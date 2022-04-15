Iredell Co. inmate facing murder charges found dead in detention center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old woman who was facing murder charges was found dead in an observation room early Thursday morning in an Iredell County detention center.

Jessica Cheyenne Nichols had been in police custody since August 2021 in connection with a deadly shooting near Magla Park in Mooresville.

Officials have reviewed video from inside the detention center, and found there were no incidents between Nichols and jail staff.

One other female was in the observation area with Nichols.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the case.

