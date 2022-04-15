Hornets’ Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over Milwaukee.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges celebrates after making a basket in a win over Milwaukee.(WBTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The NBA has fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after being ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.

Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor through the tunnel heading back to the locker room.

He threw his mouthpiece, hitting a young female. Bridges apologized after the game and again following his exit interview in Charlotte saying he deserved any punishment the league handed down.

“I deserve it,” Bridges said. “You are never supposed to go out like that, especially because the fans come to the game to watch you play. For their safety to be in danger at that time, that is wrong on my part. I take full responsibility.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

