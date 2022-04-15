NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation

A firearm instructor in Las Vegas is coming under fire for reportedly using racist slides during a class presentation. (Source: KSNV)
By Kay Dimanche
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is reviewing its room rental policy after a controversial class was taught at one of its facilities over the weekend.

Nephi Khaliki, a gun safety instructor, has come under fire for telling jokes based on offensive racial stereotypes while teaching the private class in a public space.

Video shows Khaliki, the owner of Vegas Conceal Carry Weapons, on stage teaching the firearm training course that included slides that read “Firearm Safety for White People” and “Firearm Safety for Black People.”

He could also be heard saying, “Always make sure there are no minorities in your backdrop. Always lick the chicken grease off your fingers before shooting.”

Khaliki responded to what some are saying about the presentation they saw over the weekend.

“You saw one segment. There’re other segments in there that equally go after every other group and they busted on me right back. It was a fun event,” Khaliki said.

Khaliki, who is Arabic and also considers himself a comedian, says there was nothing racist about the event.

“It has nothing to do with gun safety. Except taking a very mundane subject that gets easily forgotten and shocking their system and making them remember the safety rule. Always keep the weapon pointed in a safe direction. That’s the joke,” he said.

Several Republican political candidates were in attendance, including North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, and candidate for sheriff Tom Roberts, who said he condemned the graphics used during the class.

Marcus, who attended the class and didn’t want to share his last name, said Khaliki didn’t just point out or focus on one particular ethnic group or minority during the class.

Officials with the library district said they haven’t decided on whether Khaliki will be allowed to return in the future, but will take a closer look at who is using the facilities.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Jonathan Paul Holshouser, left, and Bobbi Jo Rowland, right, are accused of dumping a man's...
Authorities: Suspects dumped man’s body in a ditch after his overdose at Salisbury home

Latest News

Cleveland house fire Mannering Road
5 houses, 2 garages, 12 vehicles go up in flames in Ohio
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico wildfire kills 2 people, destroys homes
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns
Suspects photos provided by CMPD
CMPD searching for suspects in arcade armed robbery