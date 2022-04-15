NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered showers on Saturday after sunny Good Friday

We will end this Friday afternoon will with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
We will end this Friday afternoon will with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The entire Easter weekend will not be a washout, but we will see chances for rain return on Saturday.

  • Rest of today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild
  • First Alert Saturday: Scattered showers
  • Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

We will end this Friday afternoon will with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to the low to mid-70s across the Piedmont. Saturday morning will start out cloudy, with scattered showers but by the afternoon we should see a gradual clearing with highs near 70 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will return on Monday and that’s when we have another First Alert. Monday will also be the coolest day of the week; with the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s.

After Monday’s rain, high pressure will settle in across the southeast and we’ll be in for a warming trend for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Thursday looks partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Scene of east Charlotte/Mint Hill homicide
18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son
The Buc-ee's location in Florence will have a grand opening on May 16.
Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location

Latest News

First Alert: Scattered showers on Saturday after sunny Good Friday
Rain will likely cover at least the western half of the WBTV area at daybreak Saturday, but...
Al Conklin: First Alert for rainy start to Easter weekend
Al Conklin: First Alert for rainy start to Easter weekend
First Alert headlines
First Alert for Saturday and Monday, with more rounds of rain