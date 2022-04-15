First Alert: Scattered showers on Saturday after sunny Good Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The entire Easter weekend will not be a washout, but we will see chances for rain return on Saturday.

Rest of today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild

First Alert Saturday: Scattered showers

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

We will end this Friday afternoon will with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to the low to mid-70s across the Piedmont. Saturday morning will start out cloudy, with scattered showers but by the afternoon we should see a gradual clearing with highs near 70 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will return on Monday and that’s when we have another First Alert. Monday will also be the coolest day of the week; with the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s.

After Monday’s rain, high pressure will settle in across the southeast and we’ll be in for a warming trend for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Thursday looks partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

