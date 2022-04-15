First Alert for Saturday and Monday as more rain approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers will move through early Saturday, with drier conditions for Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday looks to be mostly dry and mild, with highs around 70 degrees.

Another round of rain develops for Monday, with much cooler temperatures. Dry and warmer weather will return by mid-to-late next week.

Rain showers for Saturday morning, yet drier for the afternoon.

Dry and pleasant for Easter Sunday, with highs around 70 degrees.

First Alert on Monday; more rounds of rain with cooler temperatures.

Cloud-cover will increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures around 50 degrees.

It has been a beautiful day across the Carolinas!



Although we'll start our Saturday off with passing showers, they won't last all weekend long...



Expect a dry & cool start to your Easter Sunday!



Catch us on @WBTV_News for the details 📺#ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/EclpMYDSz9 — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) April 15, 2022

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday, due to scattered rain showers that look to move through the WBTV viewing area during the morning and midday hours. Saturday afternoon will feature high temperatures around 70 degrees for the piedmont, while the lower 60s in the mountains.

Easter Sunday looks to be dry overall with partly-cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will start off around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains. Sunday afternoon highs will range from about 70 in Charlotte, to around 60 degrees for Boone.

A First Alert has also been issued for Monday, with more rounds of rain showers and temperatures cooling back into the upper 50 for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains.

Temperatures should range back into the 70s by the middle of next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid-to-upper 70s by next Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy your Easter Weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

