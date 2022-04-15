NC DHHS Flu
CMPD searching for suspects in arcade armed robbery

Suspects photos provided by CMPD
Suspects photos provided by CMPD(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for four suspects in a north Charlotte arcade armed robbery on Wednesday.

Police say the three suspects entered Ploutos Arcade on Old Sugar Creek Road at 6 a.m., and two of them pointed handguns at the employees, took property and left the business.

A third suspect acted as a lookout person, and a fourth was the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Suspect one is described as a bald, heavy-set Black male wearing bifocal glasses and dressed in a black sweatsuit with gray sneakers.

Suspect two is a Black male with a beard wearing a black shirt and pants in addition to black and white sneakers. Suspect three is a Black male, and suspect four is unknown.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit asks anyone in the community who knows the suspects pictured below to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

