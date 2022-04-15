Al Conklin: First Alert for rainy start to Easter weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good Friday will be great around the WBTV viewing area, as sunshine will dominate and afternoon temperatures top out in the middle 70s.

Great looking forecast for Good Friday

First Alert: Rain to start the holiday weekend

Dry Easter followed by wet and cold Monday

Great-looking Good Friday around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area! Low to mid 60s in the High Country, seasonal low to mid 70s everywhere else. Lots of sun, no rain, enjoy. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/aUSU0wQdsa — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 15, 2022

We’ll stay dry tonight, but after a mostly clear evening, the sky will turn mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 50 degrees.

Easter weekend will bring some rain, but there’ll likely be many more dry hours than wet. In short, if you can work around the wet weather, there will be ample time to be outdoors.

FIRST ALERT: Rain will likely cover at least the western half of the @wbtv_news area at daybreak Saturday, but quickly move off to the east of #CLT by early afternoon. Dry conditions for Saturday afternoon & Easter sunrise looks dry - near 50°- as well. #CLTwx #NCwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/wkKaKlrD85 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 15, 2022

Here’s the breakdown: The best chance for rain looks to be early in the day on Saturday, with a trend toward drier weather for the afternoon. Afternoon readings will top out close to 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions will hold overnight with sunrise readings Sunday within a few degrees of 50 degrees. Easter itself should remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will again top out close to 70 degrees.

Rain chances will ramp up dramatically late Sunday night into Monday and another First Alert has been issued as we head back to work and school on Monday.

Monday looks unseasonably chilly with widespread rain and highs only in the 50s before we rebound with more sunshine and highs in the 60s on Tuesday and 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hope you have a great Friday and Easter weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

