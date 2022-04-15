NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Al Conklin: First Alert for rainy start to Easter weekend

We’ll stay dry tonight, but after a mostly clear evening, the sky will turn mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 50 degrees.
We’ll stay dry tonight, but after a mostly clear evening, the sky will turn mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 50 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good Friday will be great around the WBTV viewing area, as sunshine will dominate and afternoon temperatures top out in the middle 70s.

  • Great looking forecast for Good Friday
  • First Alert: Rain to start the holiday weekend
  • Dry Easter followed by wet and cold Monday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We’ll stay dry tonight, but after a mostly clear evening, the sky will turn mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 50 degrees.

Easter weekend will bring some rain, but there’ll likely be many more dry hours than wet. In short, if you can work around the wet weather, there will be ample time to be outdoors.

Here’s the breakdown: The best chance for rain looks to be early in the day on Saturday, with a trend toward drier weather for the afternoon. Afternoon readings will top out close to 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions will hold overnight with sunrise readings Sunday within a few degrees of 50 degrees. Easter itself should remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will again top out close to 70 degrees.

Rain chances will ramp up dramatically late Sunday night into Monday and another First Alert has been issued as we head back to work and school on Monday.

Monday looks unseasonably chilly with widespread rain and highs only in the 50s before we rebound with more sunshine and highs in the 60s on Tuesday and 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hope you have a great Friday and Easter weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Scene of east Charlotte/Mint Hill homicide
18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son

Latest News

Al Conklin: First Alert for rainy start to Easter weekend
First Alert headlines
First Alert for Saturday and Monday, with more rounds of rain
First Alert for Saturday and Monday, with more rounds of rain
First Alert for Saturday and Monday, with more rounds of rain
First Alert for rain, storms Thursday afternoon, evening