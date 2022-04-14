NC DHHS Flu
Volunteers lay brick foundation for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets go on sale in July and participants will have the chance to win the home for just $100.
Tickets for a chance to win the home go on sale in July.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big step was made for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home.

On Wednesday night, volunteers from several local companies came together to help builder Jeff Newton and his team from Newton Custom Homes lay the brick foundation. Those companies are:

  • Triangle Brick
  • Carolina Brick and Materials
  • Jenkins Concrete
  • Skidmore Surveying
  • Rushing Contracting Group
  • McGee Brothers
  • Huntley Brothers

This year’s home is on Arden Drive in Monroe, not far from downtown. It will be nearly 2,800 square feet and will be loaded with custom features.

“For the last seven years, the guys you see behind me, McGee Brothers and Huntley Brothers have come out and in two hours like today (Wednesday) put an entire foundation in for the house,” Newton said. “It’s such a huge help for the cost and allows us to keep the project moving quickly and also they donate all this time and labor to do it. They’re great partners.”

Tickets go on sale in July and participants will have the chance to win the home for just $100.

There will only be 26,000 tickets available this year in hopes of raising a record $2.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

