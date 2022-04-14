Ukrainian student at Wingate University fears for family in war-torn Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The semester is coming to an end and many students will return home.

But for Ukrainian students like Slava Ohnov, that’s not possible.

His family lives in Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine, less than 200 miles south of Kyiv.

He does not know when this war will end and when he will be able to see them again.

From studying criminal justice, to swimming on the Wingate University swim team, Ohnov stays busy.

He remembers the moment he found out Russia invaded Ukraine.

“It’s been really hard to believe,” he said. “Before that moment, I still had a lot of friends in Russia, a lot of friends that I used to swim with on international competition. It was just it was shocking. I didn’t know what to say, how to act, what to do. The only thing I was doing is waking up, reading the news, texting my family, texting my friends.”

He says his family is safe in their city.

“Well, they’re still scared,” he said. “I do know that in area where my family is, there’s no Russian military, it’s just Ukrainian. But it’s still like, I [don’t] feel safe for my family. I can’t tell anybody that my family is safe, it’s just that it would be lying.”

His mother Viktoria, a schoolteacher, and his 10-year-old brother Danil are choosing to stay where they are.

Schools are closed, so his mother is teaching him from home.

Many of his friends back home are joining the fight against Russia.

“I’m proud of them, I sure am,” he said. “I also felt really guilty because I’m here so far away from them and not able to help the way that I would like to.”

Unable to go home, Slava is applied for a summer internship in law enforcement.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m not getting into this internship,” he said. “I just didn’t think that far yet. A lot of people told me like if you need a place to stay you can stay here at Wingate.”

He’s thankful for his Wingate family, but desperate to see his own.

“Freedom is probably one of the most important things that a person can get and that’s a good reason to fight for,” he said.

He hopes Americans continue to think of Ukrainians.

“Don’t stop caring about things that are going on, don’t stop talking about it, because it’s not over yet,” he said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wingate University told WBTV:

“We are providing a variety of services and support to our international students affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Some of these efforts include helping them get social security numbers to work on campus if desired, nominating them for the Institute of International Education’s student emergency funding, providing summer housing on campus if needed, and making sure they are aware of resources available to them. Resources include information about the process for applying for upcoming Temporary Protected Status (TPS), mental health support, and connections to Charlotte-area affinity groups. We have also hosted several programs with our Political Science faculty to help our campus community understand what’s going on and how world events directly impact our local community.”

