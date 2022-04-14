NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Three First Alerts in place between Thursday and Monday

The risk for severe weather is very low across the mountains and the Foothills, where heavier downpours are not as likely to develop.
The risk for severe weather is very low across the mountains and the Foothills, where heavier downpours are not as likely to develop.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is still in play for today, as a cold front moves in from the west.

  • First Alert: Tracking showers and thunderstorms
  • Great looking forecast for Good Friday
  • New First Alert: Saturday brings more rain

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

While spotty showers are possible during the morning and midday hours, a band of heavier showers and stronger thunderstorms will likely develop across the Piedmont for the late afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds the biggest threat. The risk for severe weather is very low across the mountains and the Foothills, where heavier downpours are not as likely to develop. Today will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s before any rain comes to town.

We’ll dry out and cool off later tonight as skies gradually clear and temperatures fall back to near 50 degrees.

Good Friday will be great, as sunshine dominates and afternoon temperatures top out in the middle 70s.

Easter Weekend looks to feature sunrise temperatures in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The best chance for rain looks to be earlier in the day on Saturday, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out either day of the weekend. A new First Alert has been issued for Saturday, as that looks to be the wettest day of the weekend and outdoor plans may have to be altered.

Rain chances appear to ramp up dramatically Sunday night into Monday and another First Alert has been issued as we head back to work and school on Monday. Monday looks unseasonably cool with rain and highs in the low 60s before we rebound with more sunshine and highs in the 70s on Tuesday.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Jonathan Paul Holshouser, left, and Bobbi Jo Rowland, right, are accused of dumping a man's...
Authorities: Suspects dumped man’s body in a ditch after his overdose at Salisbury home
April Tucker showed WBTV the letter informing her her tax refund was garnished by SCDEW.
South Carolina garnishes tax refund of woman who warned about unemployment fraud
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son

Latest News

Three First Alerts in place between Thursday and Monday
Three First Alerts in place between Thursday and Monday
A First Alert is in place due to the threat of potential storms on Thursday afternoon.
First Alert issued for Thursday due to threat of storms
Futurecast Thursday
First Alert for Thursday, with more rain chances ahead
A First Alert is in place later this week due to the threat of potential storms.
First Alert later this week, temperatures to cool off