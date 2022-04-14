Three First Alerts in place between Thursday and Monday
The risk for severe weather is very low across the mountains and the Foothills, where heavier downpours are not as likely to develop.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is still in play for today, as a cold front moves in from the west.
- First Alert: Tracking showers and thunderstorms
- Great looking forecast for Good Friday
- New First Alert: Saturday brings more rain
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.
While spotty showers are possible during the morning and midday hours, a band of heavier showers and stronger thunderstorms will likely develop across the Piedmont for the late afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds the biggest threat. The risk for severe weather is very low across the mountains and the Foothills, where heavier downpours are not as likely to develop. Today will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s before any rain comes to town.
We’ll dry out and cool off later tonight as skies gradually clear and temperatures fall back to near 50 degrees.
Good Friday will be great, as sunshine dominates and afternoon temperatures top out in the middle 70s.
Easter Weekend looks to feature sunrise temperatures in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The best chance for rain looks to be earlier in the day on Saturday, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out either day of the weekend. A new First Alert has been issued for Saturday, as that looks to be the wettest day of the weekend and outdoor plans may have to be altered.
Rain chances appear to ramp up dramatically Sunday night into Monday and another First Alert has been issued as we head back to work and school on Monday. Monday looks unseasonably cool with rain and highs in the low 60s before we rebound with more sunshine and highs in the 70s on Tuesday.
Hope you have a great day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.