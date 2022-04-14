Three First Alerts in place between Thursday and Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is still in play for today, as a cold front moves in from the west.

First Alert: Tracking showers and thunderstorms

Great looking forecast for Good Friday

New First Alert: Saturday brings more rain

While spotty showers are possible during the morning and midday hours, a band of heavier showers and stronger thunderstorms will likely develop across the Piedmont for the late afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds the biggest threat. The risk for severe weather is very low across the mountains and the Foothills, where heavier downpours are not as likely to develop. Today will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s before any rain comes to town.

FIRST ALERT: There probably won't be much rain around #CLT until late in the day. The best chance for scattered showers & a couple of heavier thunderstorms will come from about 3pm thru 9pm as the line pushes south/east. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/kGu99qpC4C — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 14, 2022

We’ll dry out and cool off later tonight as skies gradually clear and temperatures fall back to near 50 degrees.

Good Friday will be great, as sunshine dominates and afternoon temperatures top out in the middle 70s.

While Good Friday looks great around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area with lots of sun & highs in the 70s, Saturday looks to bring some more rain to the area. I'm hopeful most of Easter will be rain-free with sunrise temps near 50° & afternoon readings near 70°. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/XJO8JMgxmc — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 14, 2022

Easter Weekend looks to feature sunrise temperatures in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The best chance for rain looks to be earlier in the day on Saturday, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out either day of the weekend. A new First Alert has been issued for Saturday, as that looks to be the wettest day of the weekend and outdoor plans may have to be altered.

Rain chances appear to ramp up dramatically Sunday night into Monday and another First Alert has been issued as we head back to work and school on Monday. Monday looks unseasonably cool with rain and highs in the low 60s before we rebound with more sunshine and highs in the 70s on Tuesday.

