Those with Charlotte housing vouchers fighting to secure places to live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every day, Will Howard has to fight to survive. He’s been homeless for two years in Charlotte, the same city where he was born and raised.

Life on the streets, he says, he unimaginable for most.

“I’ve stayed in some inhabitable places. Really inhabitable. I had to go straight survivor mode,” Howard told WBTV.

Howard desperately wants a place to call his own and has qualified for a federal housing voucher issued by Inlivian, Charlotte’s Housing Authority, that provides rental assistance for lower-income residents.

He’s putting in the work.

“I have to turn it around some way,” he said.

Patrice Brown is doing the same. Same was approved for a housing voucher after a lengthy application process and background check.

“It weighs down on you,” Patrice admits.

Especially since they both feel like they’re treading water despite their greater efforts. After spending months searching for homes and apartments across the city, neither have found anywhere permanent to live.

Ed Smith handles their cases for the non-profit organization, RunningWorks. He is more than frustrated with the process.

“Me and another coworker called over 100, over 100 different places,” Smith told WBTV. “Half of them, you leave messages and they don’t call back. They don’t take vouchers.”

Inlivian’s Board Chairman, Ray McKinnon, wasn’t surprised one bit to receive WBTV’s call and hear about Howard and Brown’s struggle. Unfortunately, he says, it’s a common one.

“They’re running into the same problems that folks without vouchers are having. We have a lot of people looking for housing and we don’t have a lot of housing,” McKinnon said.

McKinnon says they’re searching for solutions – but the problem is systemic across the city. Not only is supply a massive issue, but also income discrimination.

“Based solely on the fact that this person has a voucher helping them pay their vent, they can deny them,” he said.

Both Howard and Brown have criminal records and credit issues but have worked hard to turn their lives around. So much so that they made it through Inlivian’s applications and screenings to qualify for the housing vouchers.

But landlords are still passing them over.

The Charlotte City Council has been looking at potential solutions to combat income discrimination for those using vouchers. A vote that could require all city-funded properties to accept vouchers is expected within the next month.

Still, McKinnon says they have to do more.

“I think the first thing that we say is sorry that we’ve failed you, collectively. Because you have done everything right.”

Patrice Brown has a new job she loves and most of her paycheck is being spent on a hotel room.

She spends $445 a week to live in an extended stay while she waits for a permanent place to live.

Like Howard, she’s fighting. But in Charlotte, she says that’s not enough.

“We deserve a fair chance and that’s it.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.