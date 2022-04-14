NC DHHS Flu
President Biden set to visit N.C. Thursday

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – President Joe Biden is heading to the Tar Heel state on Thursday.

He is traveling to Greensboro to speak at North Carolina A&T State University.

Biden is expected to discuss his “Building a Better America” plan, efforts to increase pay, rebuild the supply chain and bring down costs for Americans.

WBTV will have a crew in Greensboro. Check back for updates throughout the day on the president’s visit.

