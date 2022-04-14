18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died in a shooting that took place at a gas station Mint Hill/east Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place just before 4 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at the intersections of Albemarle Road and Wilgrove Mint Hill Road.

Both CMPD and Mint Hill officers responded to the scene and located an 18-year-old female in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR until Medic arrived but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The initial investigation states that the incident took place in a vehicle and stemmed from some type of argument. Officers took a suspect into custody on scene and another subject who is believed to be a material witness was also taken into custody.

This does not appear to be a random act.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-889-2231.

