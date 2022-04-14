NC DHHS Flu
Hornets blown out in play-in game for second-straight season

The loss comes in a similar fashion to when the Hornets lost 144-117 last year in the play-in game.
By Jason Huber
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New year, same result for the Charlotte Hornets.

Despite improving their record by 10 wins this season, the Hornets were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA play-in tournament. They were eliminated in disappointing fashion for the second-straight year.

Charlotte (43-40) needed to win two games in the play-in tournament to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016 but fell behind early in Atlanta and could never make it a game, losing 132-103.

The loss comes in a similar fashion to when the Hornets lost 144-117 to the Indiana Pacers last year in the play-in game. Surprisingly, they lost by more this year.

“I feel like we improved so much this year,” Bridges said. “To that, for the same thing to happen again, it’s definitely frustrating.”

Hopes were high for Charlotte this season as they put together its first winning season in six years but some roster changes will likely be coming after missing the playoffs again.

Second-year point guard LaMelo Ball, who was named an all-star for the first time this year, went just 3-for-13 in the first half and finished the game with 26 points and seven assists. He shot 7-of-25 from the field.

Bridges was ejected with seven minutes remaining after arguing with the refs and seemingly using choice words. He averaged a team-high 20.1 points this season and will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

The entire Hornets team struggled offensively and defensively against the Hawks. Charlotte shot just 38.2 percent from the field, in comparison to Atlanta’s 52.1 percent.

The Hawks will now face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, with the winner clinching the 8th seed in the eastern conference playoffs.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

