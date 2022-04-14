NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for Thursday, with more rain chances ahead

A First Alert is in place later this week due to the threat of potential storms.
By Jason Myers
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and isolated storms are expected for Thursday, with a few strong storms possible. Scattered rain looks to return for Saturday, with drier conditions for Easter Sunday. A First Alert has been issued for more rain chances and cooler temperatures on Monday.

  • First Alert Thursday: scattered rain and storms mainly for the afternoon and evening.
  • Scattered rain for Saturday, yet dry and pleasant for Easter Sunday.
  • First Alert Monday: more rounds of rain, with cooler temperatures.

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s for the piedmont, and lower 50s for the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as it’s our best chance for scattered rain and storms this week, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. A few strong storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Rainfall will vary greatly, as some folks may stay mainly dry, and other folks may pick up over 0.50″ of rain.

Clearing skies and more sunshine return for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

Easter Weekend looks to feature morning temperatures in the lower 50s, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s. The best chance for scattered rain looks to be on Saturday, with drier conditions expected for Easter Sunday.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday, with scattered rain showers and temperatures cooling back into the 60s.

Dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for Thursday!

