First Alert for Saturday and Monday, with more rounds of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather develop for Friday. Scattered rain looks to return for Saturday, with drier conditions for Easter Sunday. A First Alert has been issued for more rain chances and cooler temperatures on Monday.

Mostly sunny and warm Friday afternoon.

Scattered rain for Saturday, yet dry and pleasant for Easter Sunday.

First Alert Monday: more rounds of rain, with cooler temperatures.

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible into early tonight, with clearing skies overnight. Temperatures will be chilly for Friday morning, with lows in the upper 40s for the piedmont, to upper 30s for the mountains.

Weekend Forecast (WBTV)

Mostly sunny skies develop for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and 60s for the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday, due to scattered rain showers that look to move through the WBTV viewing area around midday. Saturday will start off around 50 degrees in the morning, and warm to around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Easter Sunday is looking dry overall, with partly cloudy skies. Easter Sunday morning temperatures will start off around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 70 for Charlotte to around 60 degrees for Boone.

A First Alert has also been issued for Monday, with more rounds of rain showers, and temperatures cooling back into the lower 60s for the piedmont, and around 50 degrees for the mountains.

Dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid-70s by next Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy Friday and your Easter Weekend!

